State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,343 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UA opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

