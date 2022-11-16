State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,656 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 323.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

