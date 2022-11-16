State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 686 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $9,478,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

