State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,862 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

