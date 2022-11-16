State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.