State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

