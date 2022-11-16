State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 195,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

