State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

