State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

