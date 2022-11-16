State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.32.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

