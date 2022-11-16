State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RLI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.46. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.65%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

