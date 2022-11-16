Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given New CHF 624 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 650 to CHF 624 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.