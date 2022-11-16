Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.66) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday.

Talanx Stock Performance

ETR:TLX opened at €39.32 ($40.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.95. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($45.79).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

