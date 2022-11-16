Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.75.

Teleperformance Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

