Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.