Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 11,691 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

