Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 118 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $315.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

