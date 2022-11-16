Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 143 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

