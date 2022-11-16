Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,536 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Neogen by 19.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 35.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.72. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

