Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 788 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 176.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

