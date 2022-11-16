Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 822 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

