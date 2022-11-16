Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

