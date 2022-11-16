Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 355.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

