Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 174 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

WD-40 Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.19. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

