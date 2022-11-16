Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,386 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

