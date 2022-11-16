Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 445 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

