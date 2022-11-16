Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 569 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,584 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.