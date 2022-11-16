Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 794 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

