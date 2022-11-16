Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 906 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

Kemper Price Performance

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.50%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

