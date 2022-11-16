Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

