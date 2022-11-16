Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

