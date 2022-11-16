Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

