Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 156.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.