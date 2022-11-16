Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

