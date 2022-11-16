Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

