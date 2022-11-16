Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

