Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

CCOI opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 754.18%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

