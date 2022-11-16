Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $751,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.