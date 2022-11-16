Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

