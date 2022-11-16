Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

SIG opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

