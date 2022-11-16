Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 1.6 %

POOL opened at $346.25 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

