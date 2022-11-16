Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.89 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

WRB opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

