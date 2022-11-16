Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

