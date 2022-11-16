Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

