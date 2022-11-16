Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.96 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

