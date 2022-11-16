Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

