Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 29.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

