Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.11 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon Company Profile

Shares of VC opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

