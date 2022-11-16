Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,405 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.