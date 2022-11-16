Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 41.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 92,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Digital stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

